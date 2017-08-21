IIT entrance exam to go completely online from next year

The entrance examination for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will go completely online from 2018, the (JAB) said on Sunday.



The JAB, which is the policy-making body on admissions, took the decision at a meeting here.



In a statement, director of IIT-Madras, and chairman of JAB 2017 Bhaskar Ramamurthi, said, “It has been decided that the will be conducted in online mode from 2018 onwards. Further information regarding the examination will be provided by the JAB in due course.”



The human resource development ministry had earlier introduced the option of taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- online.



The JEE- is the entrance examination for admission to engineering courses offered across the country and a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced which is required for admission to the prestigious IITs and National Institutes of Technology.



“In order to make logistics and evaluations easier, it was decided today (Sunday) that the JEE-Advanced should be made online,” a JAB member said.



“The concept was being discussed for many years, but it was necessary to have adequate infrastructure to conduct the exam online,” the member added.



More than 1.3 million students took the JEE- this year, with less than 10 per cent of them going online. Around 0.22 million students were eligible to write the

