illegal construction in Chandni Chowk: HC seeks AAP Govt reply

The High has sought response of the and the MCD on a plea seeking to seal and demolish illegal construction in the historic Chandni area and prosecute violators.



A bench of Acting and Justice C issued notice to the Government, North Municipal Corporation and Police on the which said that an effective mechanism be devised to check rampant unauthorised construction in Chandni



The PIL filed by Himanshu Bansal, a in Chandni Chowk, gave details of seven properties where alleged illegal construction was carried out and said other similarly placed properties in the the area be also inspected.Sunil Mittal, appearing for the petitioner, said despite various orders of the Supreme and High Court, it has not worked as a deterrence and unauthorised construction has become a continuous problem.The plea sough direction to authorities to forthwith seal and demolish the unauthorised or illegal construction carried out in Chandni and to prosecute builders and those responsible for violating the law.It claimed that illegal construction activities are being carried out in complete violation of environment laws and has increased the congestion in the area, endangering life and properties of local inhabitants and public at large.It also said that authorities be directed to ensure that the rich cultural heritage of Chandni area is preserved on the lines of the master plan 2021 by devising an effective mechanism of checking rampant unauthorised construction and illegal use of properties in the area as well as ensuring swift action against violators and offenders.

