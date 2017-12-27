IMA Goa unit sets up medical grievance cell

The unit of the Indian Medical Association has set up a medical grievance cell for people to lodge their complaints against doctors.



The decision to set up the grievance cell was taken in view of a number of attacks on doctors by patients or their aggrieved family members in the state this year, an said today.



The cell is headed by a retired judge, who will probe the complaints against doctors in the state, IMA unit said."The public can have full faith that all their complaints will be heard patiently and appropriate steps will be taken, as per the recommendations of the medical grievance cell," Salkar said.She said there are instances where a patient or his/her relatives feel that the level of care provided is not appropriate and they sometimes resort to unruly behaviour.Thus, there is an urgent need to have a proper mechanism for the patients to put forth their complaints, Salkar added.

