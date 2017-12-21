India announces $25 mn for Myanmar's Rakhine State for development

India has announced a development assistance of $25 million for Myanmar's Rakhine State, from where thousands of recently fled following incidents of violence against the community.



Spokesperson said the amount will be spent over a period of five years.



"The amount of commitment to the development efforts is $25 million over five years which is an indicative figure and depends on the actual requirement and utilisation," he said.An estimated 6,00,000 have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since late August after large-scale violence there.The issue of India's development assistance to Rakhaine State was discussed in detail during Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's talks with Myanmarese leaders in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.Kumar said there were several other aspects of discussions which include how India can help the country in restoring normalcy in Rakhaine State and enable return of displaced persons.Asked about the financial assistance, he said the broad objective of it is to restore normalcy in the troubled state.He said India would welcome Myanmar's talks with any country which could help in the restoration of peace and the return of displaced persons to the Rakhine State.India and yesterday had inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and development of the Rakhine State.