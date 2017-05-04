India can achieve 10% GDP growth by FY20, says CII

India can achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10 per cent by financial year (FY) 2019-20 on the back of tremendous opportunities available in the economy, the (CII) said on Thursday.

“We strongly believe India can build up to a 10 per cent in the next three years. For the current year, analysis shows the rate can be eight per cent,” President told reporters in New Delhi.

This can be achieved by targeting one per cent additional growth each year that would also lead to creating many more jobs, she added.

“It is eminently possible to create five million jobs each year, if the rate can be boosted by an extra one per cent. CII’s analysis shows that as of now, we are creating about 3.7 million jobs annually,” Kamineni said.

The drivers for this step up in growth would include the benefits from implementation of the goods and services tax, and greater participation of women in the labour force, she added.

The urbanisation process will drive greater economic activity in areas such as construction and government spending of up to ~30 lakh crore in various infrastructure projects over the next few years. Growth in services sector and tourism are other important drivers, Kamineni said.

A estimate shows that the entire construction sector can add 30 million jobs in the next 10 years, she added.

Stating that industry has been asking for a single national tax, Kamineni said: “Industry is completely ready for the introduction of the landmark tax reform from July 1. The has been calling for a single national tax for the last 10 years and we will try to make its implementation as smooth as possible”.

Favouring a reduction in corporate tax, she said: “The would continue to request the government for quick action in reducing income tax for all corporates.”

The 25 per cent rate is currently applicable only for companies with turnover up to Rs 50 crore. Eventually, the corporate tax rate could be brought down to 18 per cent, together with the removal of all incentives. This will lead to much better tax compliance, she added.

“Solution to the non-performing asset issue can no longer be postponed. We are encouraged by the package approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday night,” Kamineni said.