India cherishes partnership with Lesotho: President Kovind

Asserting India's commitment for Lesotho's development, today thanked the country for its support at multilateral bodies, including Justice re- to the International of Justice, according to an official statement.



Welcoming King Letsie III and Her Majesty Masenate Mohato Seeiso of at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said and share close and cordial ties.



" cherishes its partnership with is strongly committed to its developmental partnership with We have established an IT centre in and look forward to its success in training and skilling youth," he said.The appreciated for its continuous support to India's candidature in multilateral bodies.He specially thanked for its support to Neeru Chadha at the International Tribunal for the of the Sea (ITLOS), at the ICJ and for India's re- to the of Educational, and (UNESCO), the statement issued by said.Bhandari was re-elected to the in November last year.The said has extended a Line of Credit for setting up a vocational training centre at to train Lesotho's women and youth.He noted that India's capacity building partnership with under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programmes and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship scheme is progressing well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)