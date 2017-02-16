India, China to discuss NSG, Masood Azhar during strategic dialogue

and will hold their first Strategic Dialogue on February 22 in during which the two sides will discuss key issues of mutual "concern and interest" including "friction points" such as and Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Foreign Secretary and Executive Vice-Chairman of hang Yesui will co-chair the meet to discuss "all issues of mutual interest in bilateral, regional and international domain", External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas said on Thursday.

Acknowledging that there are "friction points" in Sino- ties, said the dialogue will strive for a holistic view of the relations between the two countries and see to what extent they can accommodate each other's concerns and interests.

" and share a close development partnership and there are number of issues also between the two countries. While there are collaborative activities, there are also some friction points. The idea is that through the mechanism of this strategic dialogue, the foreign secretary from our side and his Chinese counterpart can take a holistic view of relations and see to what extent the two sides can accommodate each other's concerns and interests," he said.

Maintaining that the upcoming Strategic Dialogue, which was set up during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in August last year, was a new mechanism, said it is a more "comprehensive" forum.

ties have witnessed strain following Beijing's rigid stand on issues crucial to such as membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group and designation of (JeM) chief and Pathankot attack mastermind as a global by the

Not only scuttled India's membership bid at the meeting of last year, it also opposed banning of by the UN, apparently at the behest of its "all-weather" friend Pakistan.

Yesterday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also said it has lodged a protest with for hosting a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation and asked it to deal "prudently" with Taiwan-related matters. New Delhi dismissed the protest saying no "political meanings" should be read into such trips.