India condemns 'cowardly' terror attack in Kabul

today strongly condemned the cowardly suicide terror attack at a cultural centre in Kabul, and said it is committed to extending all possible support to in its fight against



More than 40 people were killed in the terror strike at the Shiite cultural centre near a in the capital yesterday.



The (MEA) said in a statement that backs all efforts to bring stability and security to and remains steadfast in its solidarity with the and the people of at this difficultstrongly condemned the "cowardly suicide terror attack" at a media agency and the cultural centre in which more than 40 innocent lives were lost and many injured, it said.is committed to extend all possible support in their fight against the menace of and efforts to bring peace, stability and security in the country, it added.The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims of the dastardly attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)