India cooperated to implement sanctions against Iran: US Report

India, a major buyer of from Iran, has implemented UN-mandated sanctions against it, a bipartisan Congressional report has said amid the Administration's efforts to muster international support against after conducting a missile test.



The independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in its latest report said that began reducing economic relations with in 2010 when India's central ceased using a Tehran-based regional body, the Asian Clearing Union, to handle transactions with Iran.



" implemented UN-mandated sanctions against and generally cooperated with multilateral efforts to use sanctions to achieve a nuclear agreement with Iran," the report which was presented to lawmakers on Monday.



CRS is the independent research wing of the which prepares a periodic report on issues of interest for lawmakers for them to make informed decisions. Its report is not considered as an official report of the Congress.



In its 42-page report CRS notes that during 2010-2016, India's private sector described as a "controversial market" — a term used by many international firms to describe markets that entail reputational and financial risks.



In January 2012, agreed to accept India's currency rupee to settle 45 per cent of its sales to India, which mostly used to buy Indian wheat, pharmaceuticals, rice, sugar, soybeans, auto parts and other products.



" reduced its imports of Iranian substantially after 2011 - by the time of the JPA, was only supplying about six per cent of India's imports, down from over 16 per cent in 2008. incurred significant costs to retrofit refineries that were handling Iranian crude. However, since the JCPOA, imports apparently have increased to close to 2011 levels," the report said.



Indian firms ended or slowed work on investments in Iranian and gas fields-work that is likely to resume now that sanctions have been lifted, CRS said, adding that and are considering using Turkey's Halkbank to transfer to $6.5 billion for purchased by during 2012-2016.



In 2015, and agreed that would help develop Iran's Chahbahar port that would enable it to trade with Afghanistan unimpeded by Pakistan.



"With sanctions on now lifted, that project no longer entails risk to Indian firms involved. In May 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and signed an agreement to invest $500 million to develop the port and related infrastructure," CRS said.



The report came as President criticised over its actions. The White House put "on notice" over the move and vowed to take action, setting the stage for a confrontation between the two nations.

