'India Culture Week' held in Indonesia's Bandung city

has hosted a major cultural event in the Indonesian city of Bandung, as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties.



The grand finale of the ' Culture Week' was held at the central public square in on December 31 with a gala Indian music and dance performance that was attended by more than 3,000 local citizens and art lovers in



The event was organised by the along with the regional ofThe mission used local resources and artists from its Jakarta-based cultural centre (JNICC) to hold the event, which was jointly inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Rawat and the ofwas the first country chosen by the regional as its for celebrations that were held in this format for the first time in the city.The week-long festivities included a high profile 'Visit Tourism Seminar', an Indian food festival, film festival and a photo exhibition depicting key moments in India- diplomatic history.The of expressed hope that the event would lead to increased flow of tourists from both nations.The Indian highlighted the scope of enhancing cooperation in tourism sector between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)