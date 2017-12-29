India facing huge challenges in gender justice: UN Women

is facing "very very big" challenges in justice, a top official has said, adding that the has "prioritised" women's issues in its policies and programmes but there is need for greater momentum.



Lakshmi Puri, of the United Nations and of UN Women, called for setting up special courts for hearing cases of violence against women, and providing responsive training to police.



She said Modi has prioritised women issues in his policies and programmes."He (Modi) has prioritised it ( equality and issues) in every programme, every mission that he has launched. He has put equality in the middle of that. is a very big win for women. In Swachh Abhiyaan, he is highlighting more related issues. Similarly, Skills India, .." she told PTI.Considered a guiding force in driving the women related agenda of the UN, Puri said, "We would of course like to see greater momentum in regard to some of these initiatives going forward."Puri, who was of from March to August 2013, noted that the challenges being faced by in the arena of women equality and justice are "very very big".In addition to addressing the challenges being faced by women in cities, she underscored the need for safety of women in rural areas in"Rural women face different types of violence and the more disadvantaged amongst them, marginalised amongst them, the poorest face different types of violence. So that needs to be addressed. The number, the scale, the scope of the challenges are so big that sometimes the impact cannot be seen immediately, she said.Despite making considerable progress in the last 70 years, the country is still facing the challenge of patriarchal social and cultural norms that hold back women, she rued.There is still a high-level of girl aversion and boy preference which has led to sex selection, against which Prime Minister Modi launched the beti bachao, beti padhao campaign, she added."We have progressed considerably in the last 70 years. Whether you're looking at women's economic empowerment, whether you're looking at consciousness about equality and women's empowerment. Whether you're looking at political participation and leadership, there is some progress, she said.On this whole issue of violence against women, what I see as progress is the consciousness and people recognising particularly domestic violence and its criminalisation. That's a really big, Puri said in response to a question.While women have made considerable progress in education field, but translating that to their participation in formal work force and access to has been disturbing, she said.Now preparing to leave the to join her husband Hardeep Puri, the Union with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, next month, said there is need for greater representation of women in the Parliament and judiciary.She joined the UN 14 years ago through the Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as of the flagship in Goods, Services and Commodities of UNCTAD and then as Acting Deputy Secretary- General.

