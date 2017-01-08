fans in will see the league's first streaming of a regular-season game via on Sunday when Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings, the league announced Saturday.

The Kings, owned by India-born technology businessman Vivek Ranadive, will be hosting their fourth annual Night — celebrating culture, music and cinema — around the contest.

The game will be geo-targeted to fans in over the pages of the NBA, Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The stream will feature the new Mobile View feed that delivers closer images of game action optimised for viewing on smaller screens of phones and tablets. The boasts more than one million likes from and the first sports program on Live, TV coverage of training camps in 2015.

Golden State has the NBA's best record at 31-6 and past Most Valuable Players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The Kings are 15-21, ninth in the Western Conference.