Now, Facebook will let Indians catch NBA's regular-season live for 1st time

NBA
fans in India
will see the league's first streaming of a regular-season game via Facebook Live
on Sunday when Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings, the league announced Saturday.
The Kings, owned by India-born technology businessman Vivek Ranadive, will be hosting their fourth annual Bollywood
Night — celebrating India
culture, music and cinema — around the contest.
The game will be geo-targeted to fans in India
over the Facebook
pages of the NBA, Kings and Golden State Warriors.
The stream will feature the new NBA
Mobile View feed that delivers closer images of game action optimised for viewing on smaller screens of phones and tablets. The NBA
boasts more than one million Facebook
likes from India
and the first live
sports program on Facebook
Live, NBA
TV coverage of training camps in 2015.
Golden State has the NBA's best record at 31-6 and past Most Valuable Players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The Kings are 15-21, ninth in the Western Conference.
