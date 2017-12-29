India hatching conspiracies against CPEC: Pak

has accused of using for hatching conspiracies against China- Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Interior said the "enemies of Pakistan" were using different tactics and propaganda to fail the the USD 50 billion economically, reported.



" is hatching conspiracies against but will foiled them with the support of the people," he told journalists yesterday after inaugurating an executive passport office in Quetta." is using the soil of for such conspiracies," he said but expressed hope that the project would be made successful.The also said that the should stop hurling threats at and recognise the sacrifices it had rendered in the war againsthas offered to extend its ambitious project toChina's offer to extend is significant from India's point of view considering New Delhi's strong objection to the project which traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)