India Inc cheers corporate tax cut, wealth tax abolition

India Inc cheered Arun Jaitley's roadmap for lowering corporate tax, abolition of and steps to check menace, calling the positive.



"I think it is a balanced I feel the Finance Minister has tried to simplify a lot of things like laying a roadmap for corporate taxation. He has also taken off the table. So, I think the has led to ease of doing business in the country," Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Enterprises Rajan Bharti Mittal told PTI.

leaders welcomed the steps to check menace, including 10-year imprisonment for hiding foreign assets, along with a host of other tough measures including dis-incentivising of cash dealings in real estate and other transactions.



"It is a positive and growth-oriented and we think it will give a kickstart to the philosophy the Finance Minister laid down of economic growth and job creation. We really appreciate the strong focus on curbing in terms of ensuring that wealth outside has to be declared, it has to become an integral part of the Indian economy," CII President Ajay Shriram said.



"I would give it (Budget) 9 out of 10. It is a very positive which encourages growth and integrity. I am very happy about the stringent provision relating to 10-year jail term for holders," Bajaj Auto Ltd Chairman Rahul Bajaj said.



"He (Arun Jaitley) has laid a very clear roadmap for development of economy as well as growth of GDP. He has proposed some very good moves one of them being reduction in from 30% to 25%," Ficci President Jyotsna Suri said.



Hero MotoCorp, Joint Managing Director, Sunil Kant Munjal said: "It is hard to find fault with what he (Jaitley) has done. There are many positive moves, some big ones and some small ones. Overall, the cumulative effect will be pretty profound on the economy."



"Removing is a very logical direction. The 2% increase in surcharge is fine and people earning above Rs 1 crore can pay," Shriram said.



"The Budget, overall, looks pragmatic, positive. The main thrust area was how do we kickstart the cycle. Though there are concerns, the growth rate looks positive," KPMG in India, Head - Sales and Markets, Nitin Atroley said.