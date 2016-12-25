India keeping away from CORSIA a major concern: IATA

Expressing disappointment over India not being part of the global pact to reduce emission in the sector, grouping IATA has said it will be a "major concern" for Indian operators, but hoped that the country would join the framework in coming years.

The Carbon Offsetting and Reporting Scheme for International (CORSIA) was agreed upon earlier this year under the aegis of ICAO.

"The point on which we are disappointed... Is that India didn't draw into agreement," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said even as he expressed hope that India would join the scheme.

In a recent interview to PTI, Juniac said would not be a major disruption in terms of competition for airlines operating to and from India since it is not a route-based system.

"But it is a major concern for Indian operators not to be able to contribute to the carbon neutral growth or reduction in in the next 30 years," he noted.

CORSIA, which seeks to reduce emission in the sector by way of carbon offsetting mechanism, is to be implemented in five phases. The scheme is to run from 2021 to 2035.

So far, close to 66 states will be part of the first phase.

While India is part of the agreement, Juniac said it was disappointing that the country is not part of the pact which is a major decision by states to regulate carbon emission in the industry.

"I hope India joins in coming years," he added.

The IATA (International Air Transport Association) chief also said that on CORSIA, discussions are now focussed on implementation of the system, practically by those countries which are joining voluntarily.

The first part of the scheme till 2026 will be voluntary for the participating states before becoming mandatory from 2027 onwards. It is estimated that from 2027, more than 90 per cent of growth in international emission will be covered under CORSIA.

The International Civil Organisation (ICAO), a specialised body of the United Nations, will review progress of the scheme every three years.

In efforts to ensure does not distort competition, the scheme takes a route-based approach.

An airline flying from a state, which is part of the scheme, to a jurisdiction that is not part of it will be exempt.

IATA represents more than 265 airlines from across the world.

A few years ago, India, along with many other countries, had opposed the European Union's move to bring air travel under its emission trading system.