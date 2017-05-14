India looking for global investors to fund infra projects, says LSE CEO

India is scouting for global investors as there is a huge demand for infrastructure investment in the country, the (LSE) CEO has said.

“So, India is a fastest growing economy in G20, growing at seven per cent a year. There is huge demand for infrastructure investment in India, and it is going global and looking for global investors and London is proving to be natural place for it,” Rathi said.

LSE saw listing of bonds worth Rs 7,000 crore on Thursday and Friday. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari launched Rs 5,000 crore worth of NHAI bonds on Thursday.

Power, Coal and Renewable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday kicked off trading of papers worth Rs 2,000 crore from India’s biggest power generation utility NTPC.

“We have seen that progress built year after year. More money being raised at lower prices to invest directly in Indian infrastructure, whether that’s power, roads, housing, renewable energy. Indian companies are finding welcome opening,” he said. Asserting that the Indian power sector is one of the fastest growing power sectors in the world, Rathi said the country will certainly achieve its ambitious renewable energy target of 175 Gw.