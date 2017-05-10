India moved ICJ as Jadhav's life is under threat in Pak: MEA

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'

decided to move the International of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in and his life is under threat, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the decision was taken in the case after careful deliberation.

He said made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from on the demand. has also not responded to India's request for papers relating to Jadhav's case.

There is also no information on the status of appeal by Jadhav's family against the order of a military which sentenced him to death on charges of "spying".

Baglay also said External Affairs Minister had written to Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz on April 27 requesting visa for Jadhav's family.