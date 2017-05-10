India moved ICJ as Jadhav's life is under threat in Pak: MEA

India
decided to move the International Court
of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan
and his life is under threat, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the decision was taken in the case after careful deliberation.
He said India
made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from Pakistan
on the demand. Islamabad
has also not responded to India's request for papers relating to Jadhav's case.
There is also no information on the status of appeal by Jadhav's family against the order of a Pakistan
military court
which sentenced him to death on charges of "spying".
Baglay also said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
had written to Pakistan
Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz on April 27 requesting visa for Jadhav's family.
