India considers to build Tsunami warning system in South China Sea

The project, however, has not got official sanction yet

Press Trust of India

The government is exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system in the disputed South Sea, which has been witnessing China's growing assertiveness.M Rajeevan, the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said already has a system in place to provide tsunami warning to south-east and south Asian nations." is the chairperson of (Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System for Asia and Africa). We are also a major contributor in terms of resources. So, we are exploring the possibility of having a tsunami early warning system in the South Sea," he said.He, however, clarified that this project has not got official sanction yet."If the project materialises, then alerts will be provided through and it will benefit nations such as Vietnam and Thailand," Rajeevan said.