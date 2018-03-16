India needs USD 2.5 trillion to meet its 2030 climate change targets: Govt

would need at least USD 2.5 trillion to meet its 2030 climate change targets, the was informed today.

"As per the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015, at least USD 2.5 trillion (at 2014-15 prices) will be required to meet its 2030 targets," of State for said in a written reply.

Noting that climate change efforts were embedded in various schemes of ministries, the said the total fund allocation for eight missions of Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) during the 12th Five Year Plan period was Rs 15,893.46 crore.

The current financial year allocation for two such schemes on climate change is Rs 141.25 crore, he said.

International funding for climate action is made available through channels under UNFCCC, primarily from the (GCF), and Facility (GEF), Sharma informed the House.

"So far, two projects from have been approved by GCF with an outlay of USD 134.4 million. Under the Adaptation Fund, six projects have been approved with an outlay of USD 9.8 million, out of which USD 1.62 million have been transferred.

"During 2014-18, the GEF has allocated funds to the tune of USD 59 million, through GEF agencies, to support projects related to climate change," Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)