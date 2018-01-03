India probes cheap synthetic rubber import from China

has initiated a probe into alleged of Chinese to guard domestic players from cheap from the neighbouring country.



Fluorochemicals has filed an application before the of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of the investigation.



If established that of (Fluoroelastomer) has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGAD would recommend imposition of anti- duty on theThe commerce ministry's investigation arm, DGAD in a notification said there is "sufficient evidence" of significant margins to justify the probe.Anti- duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against cheap below-costThe probing authority "initiates anti- investigation into the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping" of the product from China, it said.The period of investigation covers July 2016 to June 2017. However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will also cover the data of 2014-17.Increasing and of goods from have always been an area of concern for Indian companies.India's exports to were only USD 10.17 billion in 2016-17 but aggregated at USD 61.28 billion in that fiscal.The DGAD is also probing of several other products such as certain from the neighbouring country.is one of the most attractive markets for global producers due to its large middle class population.Fluoroelastomer is a class of designed for very high temperature operation. It is also called as the ' King'.It is used in hydraulic O-ring seals, electrical connectors, shaft seals, aerospace, lubricants and hydraulic system, gaskets and fuel tank bladders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)