India ranks sixth on eight great powers in 2017: American magazine

is ranked at the sixth spot, behind and Japan, in a list of eight great powers for the year 2017 by a leading American foreign policy magazine which is topped by the US.



The list is topped by the US, whereas and are at tie for being on the second spot. (fourth) and (fifth) are the other two countries ahead of India. is ranked seventh and is on the eighth spot.



"Like Japan, is often overlooked in lists of the world's great powers, but it occupies a rare and enviable position on the world stage," The American Interest magazine said in its latest annual report of eight great powers.



is the world's largest democracy, home to the second-largest English-speaking population in the world and boasting a diversified and rapidly growing economy, it said.



On the geopolitical front, has many suitors: China, and the United States are all seeking to incorporate into their preferred Asian security architecture, while the EU and court for lucrative trade and defence agreements, it noted.



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has deftly steered its way among these competing powers while seeking to unleash its potential with modernising economic reforms," it said.



According to the magazine, despite internal problems in the aftermath of demonetisation, and the Pakistan scare, found its footing elsewhere in 2016.



"Long hesitant to pick sides, took several clear steps this year to deter a rising and aggressive China, announcing that it would fast-track its defence infrastructure projects in the Indian Ocean, amid fears that was trying to encircle with a 'string of pearls'," it said.



"Likewise, Modi explored new naval cooperation with both the US and Japan, and signed a host of defence deals with Russia, France and to modernise the Indian military," it observed.



"From the Middle East and East Africa to Southeast Asia, is making its presence felt in both economics and security policy in ways that traditional great powers like Britain and France only wish they could match," The American interest said.

