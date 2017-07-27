TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Nitish Kumar's coalition swap is India's very own Game of Thrones
Business Standard

Galle Test: India reach 503/7 at lunch on day two against Lankans

At the break, Hardik Pandya (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) were at the crease

Press Trust of India  |  Galle 

Galle Test, India, Sri Lanka, Ashwin, Saha
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Wriddhiman Saha run between wickets during the second day's play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

India reached 503 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, here today.

India lost overnight batsmen — Cheteshwar Pujara (153) and Ajinkya Rahane (57) but R Ashwin (47) and Wriddhiman Saha (16) took the team across the 500-mark, before getting out themselves.


At the break, Hardik Pandya (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 503 for 7 in 117 overs (S Dhawan 190, C Pujara 153, R Jadeja batting 8; N Pradeep 5/88, Rangana Herath 1/125).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements