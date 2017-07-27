Galle Test: India reach 503/7 at lunch on day two against Lankans

-
India reached 503 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, here today.
India lost overnight batsmen — Cheteshwar Pujara (153) and Ajinkya Rahane (57) but R Ashwin (47) and Wriddhiman Saha (16) took the team across the 500-mark, before getting out themselves.
At the break, Hardik Pandya (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) were at the crease.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 503 for 7 in 117 overs (S Dhawan 190, C Pujara 153, R Jadeja batting 8; N Pradeep 5/88, Rangana Herath 1/125).
