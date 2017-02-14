India reports maximum premature deaths due to air pollution in the world

India has witnessed a 150% rise in lives lost over the past two decades from ozone pollutants

Surpassing China, now accounts for the maximum number of premature deaths from in the world, a new study on Tuesday said.



India's lives lost to the tiny particulate matter is "approaching" China's numbers, the study said noting that both the countries together accounted for 52 per cent of the total global deaths attributable to PM2.5 and recorded some 1.1 million early deaths due to it in 2015.



has witnessed a 150 per cent rise in lives lost over the past two decades from pollutants, according to the 'State of Global Air 2017' report.



"As the most populous countries, and account for most of the ozone-attributable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) deaths across all years, but accounts for much (about 67 per cent) of the global increase since 1990.



"Over the last 25 years, experienced a nearly 150 per cent increase in ozone-attributable deaths, while China's number remained about the same," the report said.



It suggested that outpaced in 2015, with 8.6 ozone-related deaths for every 100,000 people, compared to China's 5.3.



According to the report, while 11,08,100 deaths were attributed to PM2.5 exposure in in 2015, in India, it was 10,90,400. Around 92 per cent of the world's population lives in areas with "unhealthy" air.



mortality rate decreased by about one per cent over this time period in the US and Indonesia and remained relatively stable in Russia and the European Union.



As with PM2.5-attributable mortality, the increases in deaths attributable to exposure from 1990 to 2015 were driven by increases in concentrations of throughout most of the globe by population aging and by the increased rates of mortality from COPD, especially in



The report said that among the 10 most populous countries and the European Union (EU), Bangladesh and have the highest exposure to PM2.5, the "steepest" rise since 2010.



"In 2015, long-term exposure to PM2.5 contributed to 4.2 million deaths and to a loss of 103 million years of healthy life. and together accounted for 52 per cent of the total global deaths attributable to PM2.5.



"It found that increasing exposure and a growing and aging population have meant that now rivals for among the highest health burdens in the world, with both countries facing some 1.1 million early deaths due to it in 2015," it said.



The 'State of Global Air 2017' is the first of a new series of annual reports and accompanying interactive website, designed by Health Effects Institute in cooperation with the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and University of British Columbia.

An analysis of the study by CSE said that while early



deaths related to PM2.5 in have increased by 17.22 per cent since 1990, in these have increased by 48 per cent.



The green body said that ozone-related early deaths in are 33 per cent higher than those recorded for



" has also recorded a much faster increase in ozone-related deaths since 1990 than - on an average, the increase ranges at 20 per cent in as opposed to 0.50 per cent in



"In 1990, deaths in were far less than in But now has surpassed China, where ozone-related deaths have remained more or less stable. In South Asia, deaths in are 13 times higher than in Bangladesh and 21 higher than in Pakistan," CSE said.

Press Trust of India