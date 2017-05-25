India retains world's highest FDI recipient crown, US second: Report

retained its numero uno position being the world's top most greenfield investment destination for the second consecutive year, attracting $62.3 billion in 2016, says a report.

has remained ahead of and the as far as inflows were concerned in the last year, said the Report 2017 compiled by Intelligence, a division of The Financial Times Ltd.

by capital investment saw an increase of 2 per cent to $62.3 billion in 809 projects during 2016 in

" managed to keep the crown as the world's number one location for greenfield capital investment for the second year running — ahead of and the US," the report said.

The global investment landscape, the report said, has changed considerably in 2016 as gravitated to locations experiencing the strongest economic growth, while locations in recession or facing high levels of uncertainty saw major declines.

In 2016, greenfield continued to rise worldwide, with capital investment increasing by more than 6 per cent to $776.2 billion, its highest since 2011, alongside an increase in job creation by 5 per cent to 2.02 million. However, the number of projects declined 3 per cent to 12,644.

has overtaken the to become the second biggest country for by capital investment, recording $59 billion of announced FDI, compared with $48 billion-worth in the

Globally, the real estate sector has claimed the top spot for capital investment, with $157.5 billion of announced recorded in 2016, following an increase of 58 per cent.

In value terms, coal and natural gas witnessed an of $121 billion, followed by alternate and renewable energy at $77 billion.