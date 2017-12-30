India rises, Kohli rises higher; run-machine rules 2017

The eyes of the world turned to but cricket's habitual record-breaker, Kohli, remained the cynosure of her eyes as his exploits, bit by bit, put in shade the frenzy around the U-17 and feats in other big-ticket sporting events.



Run-machine Kohli was at the forefront of a spectacular streak of wins that further enhanced his aura of invincibility, while providing succor from administrative wrangling that reared its head sporadically.



Looking back, the Indians had rubbed their hands in delight at the variety of marquee events at home the sporting calendar of 2017 offered, and they now look forward, with optimism and anticipation, to a challenging 2018.Fans rejoiced the victories of P V Sindhu, and the ones by her rapidly rising fellow shuttlers led by Kidambi Srikanth, the men and women's teams continental triumphs, and not to forget the maiden outing of a few spirited footballers in a global meet.Many enjoyed the successful return of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to wrestling after a three-year hiatus, a rare gold medal by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, the comeback of the great M C that culminated in another Asian Championship gold, and last but not the least cueist Pankaj Advani's unprecedented 18th title at the big stage.Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri's bronze at the also stood out simply for the fact that he wasn't even there in the original squad.And as if giving a perfect sign off to the year, Viswanathan Anand quite literally turned back to clock to claim the rapid world title to make up for several disappointments of the recent past.Another heartwarming takeaway from this year was the women's team's gutsy campaign, during which it managed to step out the shadows of their male counterparts and claim their own moment under the spotlight. Mithali Raj and Co. finished runners-up but the lion-hearted campaign had sit up and take note of the other team.However, nothing or no one could come close to the high pedestal on which the men's team remained.The global sporting fraternity had its eyes trained on India, which successfully hosted its first-ever meet besides playing host to big-ticket events in hockey, boxing, and shooting.But by the time the year drew to a close, the Indians were basking in glory of the team that had taken a special liking to rewriting the record books.Around the same time, the eyes of those chronicling the achievements of the men, who juggle white flannels and blue jerseys, turned prying.What dominated headlines thereafter, was the wedding of Kohli, the of India's success story in recent years, with an Innumerable stories, on numerous occasions, flew thick and fast about how, when and where the power couple was tying the nuptial knot.It is not for nothing that Kohli enjoys such unparalleled superstardom, for he bettered, in fact battered, a plethora of records through the year.He ended up hitting four successive double tons, a record that also helped him surpass the great and Brian Lara as with most doubles (6).Kohli's vice- in limited overs format, Rohit Sharma, meanwhile became the first batsman to score an ODI double century on an astonishing three occasions, with his unbeaten 208.Even as the team scaled new heights on the field, the stepping down of following reported differences with Kohli could not be averted, despite nine consecutive victories engineered by the duo.was reinstated at the helm by the Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sourav Ganguly, VVS andOff the field, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Ramachandra Guha (both had quit) and Diana Edulji, was entrusted with ensuring the implementation of Lodha Panel recommendations, the failure of which led to the removal of and as BCCI president and secretary, respectively.While the loyalists remained loyal to the unofficial national sport, there were legions that thronged the stadiums across the six venues, where the stars of tomorrow displayed their skills during the under-17After months of training and exposure tours to different parts of the world, players representing India's U17 team were ready to show the world they belonged.In the first outing against USA, they got a taste of what top-notch means, raised hopes of something special with a spirited performance against Colombia, only to be blown away by in their last appearance.On expected lines, were out early, but the crowds still flocked the stadiums for the remainder of what was termed a 'game-changer' for Indian The jury is still out on that one.grabbed the eyeballs as the shuttlers flew home with flying colours from top global meets, including the World Championship, in which Sindhu and Saina won an unprecedented silver and bronze respectively.Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, the likes of H S Prannoy and the likes of B Sai Praneeth burst out of the shadows of the two leading ladies, winning at will big matches against big names.By becoming the only Indian to win four Super Series events in a calendar year and only the fourth male shuttler to achieve the feat, Srikanth announced himself to the world in style.The team impressed and capped it by winning a bronze in the HWL Final in Bhubaneswar. The men also won the Cup gold for the first time in a decade, while the women's team emerged Asian champions.On the tennis court, claimed the French Open mixed doubles title with Canadian But there was hardly any on the horizon who could stake claim to be India's challenger in the highly competitive singles arena, whether men or women.Shooting did not quite set the stage ablaze either but the emergence of young talent such as Elavenil Valaviran, Mehuli Ghosh, Shapath Bharadwaj, held out hope for better times.The steady progress by Jitu Rai -- India's best bet in after the retirement of --, Gagan Narang, and in seniors also bode well for the sport.

