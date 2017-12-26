India's first pod taxi project to cost Rs 4,000 cr, follow US safety norms

The much-awaited India's first project has moved a step closer to reality after a high-level panel recommended inviting fresh bids for the same conforming to the strictest safety standards on the lines of those prescribed by an American body.



The projected Rs 4,000-crore scheme -- also known as Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) -- is a dream project of Road Transport and Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the NHAI has been mandated to execute it on Delhi-Gurgaon pilot corridor (12.30 km) from Delhi- border to in Gurgaon on a PPP (public-private partnership) basis.



"The committee recommends issuance of a fresh EOI (expression of interest) incorporating (automated people movers) APM standards and specifications, along with other general safety parameters with recommendations," the five-member committee set up for technical and safety standards of PRT, headed by transport expert S K Dhramadhikari, said.The ambitious project has been plagued by delays as government think-tank raised some red flags, asking the ministry to direct initial bidders to prepare a 1-km pilot stretch as all the technologies were unproven. Subsequent delays were caused due to the formation of the high- powered committee to lay down safety and other specifications."We will be issuing bids very soon for the project now, with all hurdles cleared. The safety and security concerns will be taken care of as per the recommendation of the committee. This will be a major step towards easing congestion on busy Dhaula Kuan- stretch and revolutionising transportation," Gadkari toldPRT is an advanced public transport using automated electric pod cars to provide a taxi-like demand responsive feeder and for small groups of travellers and is a green mode of uninterrupted journey.The committee in its report, a copy of which is with PTI, also recommended framing of request for quotation (RFQ) based on discussions with interested players and stressed the need for evaluation, based on performance in the test sections.The automated people mover (APM) standards in the US as recommended by the committee for the maiden PRT in have been prepared by the (ASCE) and these constitute the minimum requirements for an acceptable level of safety and performance for the PRT."The APM standards include minimum requirements for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the various of an APM system and are in general relevant for a PRT," the committee said.These include vehicle arrival audio and video visual warning system, platform sloping, evacuation of misalighted vehicles, surveillance/CCTV, audio communication, emergency call points and fire protection, among other advanced systems, it added.The pilot project, to be taken up on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, is meant for a 12.3-km stretch from Delhi- border on NH 8 (near Ambience Mall) to Badshahpur via Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO and Sohna Road.The model is in place in London's Heathrow airport, and Masdar city.Earlier, three global companies, including New Zealand's Metrino Personal Rapid Transit that later called off its joint venture with Indian partner construction, were picked during initial bids for the project.Metrino, along with PNC-SkyTran and Neel Metal Products Ltd, had bid for the project last year. The companies were to build 1 km of pilot stretch to showcase their technology.The standards approved will also play a role in guiding safety and other specifications for states interested in such projects, includingThree bidders had made technical presentation to the government last year -- Neel Metals Product Ltd-Ultra Personal Rapid Transport (technology partner), Construction-MIPL, which later said that instead of Metrino, they are roping in LSD by MND Group, and PNC-SkyTran that provided details of specifications in the prototype being developed for commercial operation inIf all goes according to plan, the first phase will be linking the 70-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan in to in to decongest NCR, Gadkari said.