India seeks UK cooperation in Mallya, Lalit Modi extradition

today sought cooperation from for extradition of 13 fugitives, including Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, and asked it to not allow its territory to be used by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, officials said.



These issues were strongly raised by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju with British Minister of State for Immigration Brandon Lewis at a bilateral meeting here.



Rijiju has pressed for cooperation from in extradition of 13 individuals, including barron Vijay Mallya, former honcho Lalit Modi and cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur, a home ministry official said.also sought legal assistance in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.Rijiju asked Lewis not to allow the British territory to be used for anti- activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, the official said.

