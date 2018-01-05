India stood firm on its stand on fundamental principles of WTO

stood firm on basic principles of at the WTO's ministerial meeting last month in and would continue to work with other members to promote rule-based global trade, Commerce said today.



The also said that the country's coalition partners extended their support not only for a permanent solution on the security matter but also on other issues of interest of developing nations at the ministerial meet.



Prabhu said this in a statement in the on India's stand at the ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)." stood firm on its stand on the fundamental principles of the WTO including multilateralism, rule-based consensual decision making, an independent and credible dispute resolution and appellate process, the centrality of development and special and differential treatment for all developing countries," he added.The talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed after the US went back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public stock holding issue, a key matter forThe four-day conference in Argentina, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e- commerce by agreeing to work programmes.The said that in absence of a ministerial declaration, the existing mandates and decisions would remain valid and be carried forward."This ensures that the work will go forward and the WTO would continue to work on issues such as the permanent solution on public stock holding for security purposes, agriculture subsidies and other issues," he said.Prabhu said that India's public stock holding programme would continue to be protected due to the that the government negotiated in 2014, which is available in perpetuity.Under the global trade norms, a WTO member country's subsidy bill should not breach the limit of 10 per cent of the value of production based on the reference price of 1986-88.Apprehending that full implementation of security programme may result in breach of the WTO cap, has been seeking amendments in the formula to calculate the subsidy cap.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)