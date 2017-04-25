India to monetise 105 highway projects for about Rs 145,000 cr: Gadkari

A new company has been formed for road construction in the North East, Nitin Gadkari said

India will monetise 105 highway projects for about Rs 145,000 crore in the coming years as part of new innovative models of financing, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here today. "The traffic density in India is very high and the internal return on rates is very good," the Minister of road transport and highways said during a presentation on India Integrated Transport & Logistics Summit 2017 which will be held in New Delhi from May 3-5. "105 projects will be monetised (for about) Rs 145,000 crore," Gadkari said. "Now we require investments because there is no risk factor," he said, assuring of a good rate of return from highway toll collections. "Particularly, for new investment, there are a lot of innovative models," said Gadkari who also launched a roadshow for promoting National High Authority of India's (NHAI) first rupee-denominated masala bonds here yesterday. He also highlighted NHAI's AAA ratings. "There are opportunities ... We are very transparent ... and very ...

Press Trust of India