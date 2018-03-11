India will be a fantastic market in next 5 yrs: Ericsson

With ongoing consolidation, low-cost innovations and willingness to be part of global technology landscape, will be a "fantastic market" in the coming five years, as per Swedish " is going through consolidation which other markets have seen. At the end of this consolidation, with our investment in cost innovations and trying to participate in global technology race, I see becoming a fantastic market in coming 5 years for us. But these three things have to come together, Nishant Batra, at told He said that has not performed well in in recent times because of the tremendous change that has taken place with entry of new Reliance Jio, but the country still presents unique opportunity. "Consolidation makes an impact but it also gives you one fundamental of the market which is that market is not sustainable with 7-8 players because there is not enough margin for 7-8 players. In most countries, it would take 15-20 years, but in Reliance came and consolidation happened much faster. Reliance consolidated the market either directly or indirectly," Batra said. is expected to see only five mobile service providers operators in second half of this year-- Bharti Airtel, Idea- merged entity, Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm and Tata Teleservices, and Tikona Digital are in process of merging with Airtel, while has already sold it mobile spectrum to the telecom merger. Debt-ridden has shut down it and signed an agreement to sell mobile assets to has filed for bankruptcy. "I am excited to see with consolidated healthy operators versus 8 suffering operators. It will be a bonus for us if starts to be a because then we will get a leg-up," Batra said. To be successful on technology space, will have to cooperate and collaborate with global test beds, he added. "This industry is built on scale. Every infrastructure business, not just telecom, is built on scale.

I see coming from India, but we also need to complement that with total cooperation and collaboration with global standards," he said. Batra said is a key market for the company as it is one of the four markets that can give high scale of "The way infrastructure is built and the way we make investments is that we would scale, and that comes from China, India, and the US. There is practically no big market in terms of volume. In the US we are the biggest already. In we have had a very good trajectory, we have an artificial sealing to work with. So is the country where we have no artificial sealing and still there is growth," he said. Batra said that even after ongoing consolidation, operators in have not stopped spending in capacities due to competition. "Wherever consolidation happens, there is period of cautious investments. Then there are more healthy operators at the end of it, which in turn is good for investments. Healthier operator are better customers for us eventually," he said. He said that will focus on cost innovation for irrespective of level of consolidation as even after consolidation price elasticity of the market continues to be at similar levels.

