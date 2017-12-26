Indian Army kills 3 Pak soldiers in cross border ops in J-K

The carried out a cross border operation, killing three Pakistani soldiers in and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector last night, Army sources said.



The strike by a small group of four-five Indian soldiers is seen as avenging killing of four personnel in a ceasefire violation by on Saturday.



The small team went around 200-300 metres inside the Line of Control and carried out the strike, the sources said.The firing took place around 6 pm yesterday.One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the operation.The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops killed the major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)