Indian Bank revises interest rates for FCNR(B) deposits

Public sector has revised the on foreign currency non-resident term with immediate effect.



The city-headquartered has revised the FCNR(B) deposits, in US Dollars, at 2.89 per cent for of one year and above, but less than two years, from the existing 2.77 per cent.



For of two years and above but less than three years, has been revised to 3.08 per cent from the existing 2.92 per cent, a statement said.have been revised to 3.22 per cent from the existing 3.08 per cent for of three years and above, but less than four years,For of four years and above but less than five years, have been revised to 3.25 per cent from existing 3.15 per cent.For of upto five years, the have been revised to 3.29 per cent from existing 3.20 per cent, the statement said.The ended at Rs 373.80 apiece, down by 0.47 per cent over the previous close in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)