Indian dies in UAE after getting news about his mother's death

An Indian expat had died of heart attack here after getting the of his mother's demise back home in Kerala, a media report said today.



The incident happened on December 21 when Anil Kumar Gopinathan, who hailed from Kerala's Kollam district, was informed about the death of his mother,



Next day, he was found collapsed in his room and rushed to a hospital by his friends, but in vain, reported.Gopinathan had been working at a tailoring shop in Umm Al Quwain city for 20 years.After receiving the of the death of their mother, brother of the deceasedSantosh, who is based in Dubai, left for his home, Gopinathan was supposed to fly back to the next day, but died of heart attack, the report said.According to authorities, as it took some time in preparing the documents for repatriation of Gopinathan's body, it would now be flown to tonight and likely to reach his native place Parippally village tomorrow.

