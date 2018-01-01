Indian fishermen released by Pak arrive in Vadodara

A batch of 144 Indian fishermen, most of them from Gujarat, who were released by last Thursday, arrived here today before proceeding to town from where they will go to their home towns in various districts.



While most of the fishermen hailed from coastal and other districts of the state, some of them belonged to and They were working in when Pakistani maritime authorities had detained them for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters.



As a goodwill gesture, had last week announced that 291 Indian fishermen will be released in two phases till January 8, 2018.The fishermen were handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border on Friday. They were then accompanied by officials of Fisheries department from in toAn said the fishermen would proceed to Veraval, the headquarter of district, from where they will leave for their home towns in various districts of the state.Fishermen from and are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other's territorial waters since the does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden boats lack the technology to avoid being drifting away.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)