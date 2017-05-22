Indian man arrested by Pakistan turns out to be Mumbai-based businessman

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, an Indian who was arrested in for not possessing travel documents, is a Mumbai-based businessman, the police said.

Ahmed resides in Jogeshwari (East) with his family.

The address on Ahmed's passport is of Jogeshwari (East) but according to the Meghwadi Police, Ahmed sold his property almost five years ago and has now shifted to someplace in Jogeshwari (West), the police said.

When contacted, Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar said, "It is the matter of (MEA)."

He was arrested on May 19 for not possessing proper documents. Ahmed has been booked for violating Article 14 of Pakistan's Foreign Act.

The arrest came days after the stayed the execution of Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between and India.