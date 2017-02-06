Foodtech industry grew 150% with $300-million sales volume in 2016: Report

India's market — comprising aggregators and internet kitchens — grew at 150 per cent in 2016 with an estimated gross merchandise value (GMV) of $300 million, despite low investor sentiment and players scaling down operations or shutting shop, research firm RedSeer said.

"The Indian experienced many roadblocks in its growth story in 2016 with multiple players scaling down their operations or shutting shop. This was also visible in low investor sentiment wherein the saw a total funding of less than $80 million in 2016 against $500 million same period year before," RedSeer said in a report.

Despite this, the grew at 150 per cent year-on-year last year with an estimated GMV of $300 million in 2016, it added.

For restaurants, the online platforms have helped increase their reach and this additional business source has improved their resource utilisation, it said.

Besides, customers have also started to opt for multiple choices offered by online platforms in place of ordering food by calling individual restaurants.

"... Share of for partner restaurants (restaurants associated with online delivery platforms) covered in study has reached 30-35 per cent of their total business and these numbers seem to be growing rapidly by the day," it added.

With over 80 per cent of orders coming in from top five cities (out of more than 20 cities where is active), the established players are now focusing on achieving operational efficiencies and profitability in these cities and have limited their expansion to newer markets.

"With customers and restaurants both embracing these services, the order volumes have shown a healthy growth but the fundamental issue of unit profitability and operational efficiencies need to be addressed to build a sustainable business in this sector," RedSeer Consulting founder and Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar said.