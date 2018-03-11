Indian-origin archdeacon appointed Bishop of Bradwell in UK

An Indian-origin in the UK has been appointed as area of in the Church of England's John Perumbalath, a former in the united Church of North India's Diocese of Calcutta, was nominated by the as the sixth of Bradwell, the British Home ministry said. He succeeds late John Wraw, who passed away in July, 2017 after serving as since 2012. Perumbalath, 52, has been of Barking in the since 2013. Perumbalath hails from the ancient Syrian Christian community in and trained for ministry at Union Biblical Seminary in Pune. Before his ordination, he worked as a among university students for two years and as a theological educator for three years. He was a parish in the diocese of (Church of North India) from 1995 to 2001.

He served on the Synod of CNI and on its Perumbalath said, "I am humbled and honoured to have been invited to be the next of " "It has been a great joy to share in the life of Barking Episcopal Area in the last five years and I look forward to the new opportunities and challenges that serving the Church in the Episcopal Area will bring. I am passionate about the Christian faith that can transform individuals, communities and institutions, and about communicating that faith through pastoral care, teaching and community engagement," he said.

