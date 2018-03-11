Indian-origin archdeacon appointed Bishop of Bradwell in UK

An Indian-origin archdeacon in the UK has been appointed as area Bishop of Bradwell in the Church of England's Diocese of Chelmsford. John Perumbalath, a former priest in the united Church of North India's Diocese of Calcutta, was nominated by the Queen as the sixth Bishop of Bradwell, the British Home ministry said. He succeeds late Bishop John Wraw, who passed away in July, 2017 after serving as Bishop since 2012. Perumbalath, 52, has been archdeacon of Barking in the Diocese of Chelmsford since 2013. Perumbalath hails from the ancient Syrian Christian community in Kerala and trained for ministry at Union Biblical Seminary in Pune. Before his ordination, he worked as a youth worker among university students for two years and as a theological educator for three years. He was a parish priest in the diocese of Calcutta (Church of North India) from 1995 to 2001.
He served on the General Synod of CNI and on its Theological Commission. Perumbalath said, "I am humbled and honoured to have been invited to be the next Bishop of Bradwell." "It has been a great joy to share in the life of Barking Episcopal Area in the last five years and I look forward to the new opportunities and challenges that serving the Church in the Bradwell Episcopal Area will bring. I am passionate about the Christian faith that can transform individuals, communities and institutions, and about communicating that faith through pastoral care, teaching and community engagement," he said.
