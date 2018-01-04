Indian-origin banker named best governor of Asia Pacific

An Indian-origin in has been named as the best central governor in for 2018, a media report said today.



Ravi Menon, of Singapore's central Monetary Authority of (MAS), was recognised by the leading UK-based magazine 'The Banker' for his contribution in the makeover of Singapore's financial system.



The annual recognition is by magazine, a publication under The Financial Times Group, is based on a selection process involving a survey of bankers and economists."The Monetary Authority of (MAS), the country's central bank, stands out for its cutting-edge regulatory approach to fintech while maintaining macroeconomic stability," the magazine said in an article."These are the key reasons for selecting Ravi Menon, of MAS, as the Central Governor of the Year for Asia-Pacific," The reported, quoting the magazine article.The article noted that the was among the first regulators to set up a group that focuses on understanding technology's risks and benefits."You can only encourage technology to the extent that you can also contain and manage its risks. A smart financial centre must be a safe financial centre as well," Menon was quoted as saying in the article.Singapore's was also named the best in 2011. He was then as MAS's managing director.Over the last three years, the central bankers of Vietnam, and were named for the recognition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)