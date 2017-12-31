Indian youngsters' chance to shine at big stage

Indian youngsters, led by Yuki Bhambri, will look to exploit the familiar home conditions and start the new season on a high even as finalist and world number six will start as favourite at the inaugural Tata Open Maharashtra, beginning here tomorrow.



It will be easier said than done for the home players since there can't be drastic progress in their game overnight but Bhambri and did enjoy stupendous success against top players in 2017, raising hopes of a strong show here.



Only these two Indians are featuring in the singles draw at the event, which moved out of due to financial issues. Much more is expected from the doubles draw, which will have four Indian pairs competing.Bhambri has enjoyed an unbeaten run on courts at Complex since October 2015. The 25-year-old has won 10 matches here on the trot, pocketing two Challenger titles but the level of opponents will be completely different at the ATP 250 event, which will have five top-50 players.The could not have asked for an easier draw as he opens his 2018 campaign against local boy Arjun Kadhe, who has returned to professional circuit only this year after completing graduation degree from and is ranked below 600.For long, has been looking for a who can compete at the big stage and inspire new generations. When Bhambri won the 2009 junior and was ranked world number one, a lot of expectations were riding on him. But those expectations did not materialise.He has the game and did his bit but lack of support coupled with marred his progress. Bhambri is India's number one players but he is still without a regular coach, who would travel with him on Tour.Nevertheless, Bhambri on his own has managed to break the top-100 barrier and will carry home hopes, irrespective of the tough field. Going by recent form and fitness, he is expected to reach at least quarterfinals and may have to face World No. 81 of after getting past Kadhe.Ramkumar, who shocked World No. 8 Dominic Thiem at Antalya Open, has been drawn against Spain's Carballes Baena, the World No. 108, in his opening round. The gritty will run into Cilic, if he crosses the first hurdle. It's time that Ramkumar, who is aggressive and has a fearsome inside-out forehand, makes his presence felt at the biggest event inMere doing well on the Challenger circuit will not take him to Grand Slams. He has shown promise but perhaps needs to have more faith in his talent. A win over a of the caliber of Thiem would not have come if he did not have it in him. With that win, the mental barrier has been broken and it must be taken forward. He has got tremendous support from TNTA, which has taken care of his training inIt remains to be seen if and Prajnesh Gunneswaran join these two compatriots in the main draw. They need one win each to make it to the main draw.Cilic, who suffered a shock second round loss in the last edition in Chennai, did not end the season on a great note, losing all three matches at season-ending finale in but had ended a runner-up to atThe six feet six inches Croat has beaten most of the players in the field, including defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut, in 2017 and, barring an upset, he is unlikely to be challenged much before the semifinal stage.He managed to win only one title on the Tour -- Cup -- out of three finals in 2017 and it is the easiest of draw for him to win a trophy at the start of the season.Bautista-Agut, the world number 20, will be under pressure to defend his points even as he is the only in the singles draw to have won two titles in 2017 season -- andAnother hot contender will be finalist and second seed Kevin Anderson, the world number 14 fromHe had a breakthrough performance at the last Grand Slam of the season, losing to the great in the final. He had also ended a runner-up at the Open, where he lost the trophy to world number eight ofApart from these three, the other top-50 players in the draw are (41) and (42).will have a lot of interest in doubles where nine players are in fray. Legendary Leander Paes and his partner have been pitted against defending champions Rohan Bopanna and It's match which could easily been reserved for a final, due to obvious reasons.Paes, at 44, is not winning much on the ATP World Tour, but the sheer passion for the game is still driving him. There is a strong possibility that it would be one of the last times that fans will see him play at home since there are not many events is hosting these days.Had it not been for timely effort of MSLTA, would have lost the only ATP World Tour event it hosts.

