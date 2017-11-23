Indians lazier than Chinese, but India most stable: Dalai Lama

People of are lazier than the Chinese but the country is "most stable" and a "living example" of diverse traditions, the said today.



He drew a light comparison between the people of and at an interactive programme organised by the here.



Compared to the Chinese, "I think, Indian people are lazy", he said."May be it is due to the climate. But is most stable. In the world stage, can play a role," he said.The lauded for its "spirit of religious tolerance" and for carrying different traditions together."Religious tolerance is very important... although there are problems sometimes due to politicians who try to manipulate that," he said.He referred to India's "religious pluralism" and said for the last several centuries, Jainism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam had coexisted." has a tradition of living together. (It is) a living example of different traditions being carried together," the Buddhist monk said."I can proudly state the same about Tibetan culture," he said.The also referred to the Dokalam stand-off and said these were "small problems"."The Chinese Army had come. Then there was ceasefire. Then withdrew. It is not easy," he said.and needed each other in the spirit of 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai', he added.Praising Indians for their "genuine" smile, the said in a lighter vein, "The Chinese officials are experts in giving artificial smiles".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)