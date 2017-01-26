Indira persuaded Zia-ul-Haq to join regional strategy in 1980

Islamabad feared that India's desire for regional pre-eminence threatens Pakistan's survival

Worried over Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Prime Minister tried to persuade then President Zia-ul-Haq in 1980 to join an Indian-sponsored regional strategy to effectively deal with the "occupation", according to a declassified report.



The report said Indira sought to form a regional grouping to exert diplomatic pressure on the Soviets to confine their "activities" to Afghanistan.



The Pakistani establishment was also concerned that might take advantage of the tension along the Af-Pak border to intimidate or that might launch a preemptive strike against its nuclear facilities.



According to the report declassified last week, in the wake of the invasion, Pakistani leadrship was also apprehensive about the potential for Soviet and Indian efforts — separate or joint — to undermine Pakistan's stability.



"Immediately after the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, — who had just returned to power — tried to persuade President Zia's government to adopt an Indian-sponsored regional approach to the Soviet occupation," the report said.



Rejecting India's proposal, the Pakistani officials characterised the plan to the US diplomats as "hegemonistic" and instead accepted American offers of arms to counter the Soviet threat from Afghanistan.



On its part, feared that the revival of any ties and the expanded US naval presence in the Inbdian Ocean will increase super-power competition in a region where aspired to have unchallenged dominance.



"Senior Indian officials believed the extent of the threat posed to and the region by the Soviet invasion would depend on whether became a 'buffer state' or whether it became a 'confrontation state' by accepting major military help from outside powers, allowing foreign bases on its soil," the assessed.



In response to Indian arguments that Pakistan's acquisitions of US arms threatened India, Zia in 1981 had proposed a non-aggression pact with New Delhi.



The report said New Delhi continued to parry Pakistani initiatives on the pact.



Talking about various issues involving Indo-Pak ties, the said Islamabad feared that India's desire for "regional pre-eminence threatens Pakistan's survival".

