Indonesia launches cyber agency to tackle extremism, fake news

launched a new cyber security agency today as the world's biggest Muslim majority country moves to tackle online religious extremism and a flood of on



Millions of Indonesians are going online for the first time just as concern about reaches a fevered pitch.



One of the most high-profile cases in recent times was a false claim circulating on in December that was seeking to wage biological warfare againstThe viral hoax prompted the to issue a statement saying that the reports were "misleading".Today, Indonesian named Major General Djoko Setiadi, former of the country's agency, to lead the new body.Setiadi's Herculean task will include cracking down on which communicate online and combating that has been blamed for driving fundamentalism in a country once praised for its religious pluralism."We will control cyberspace," Setiadi said Wednesday."Our technology will not only be able to detect, but also to penetrate [terrorist] networks."Wiranto, who like many Indonesians goes only by one name, added: "We need this body to help maintain security nationally, regionally and globally."Last week, said it was adding some 600 more personnel to the ranks of its counter-terrorism police in a bid to crack down on Islamic State-inspired groups and other militants.The archipelago nation has long struggled with Islamic militancy and attacks, including the 2002 bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in the country's worst-ever terror attack.A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks but the emergence of IS has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals.Hundreds of Indonesian radicals flocked to fight with IS, sparking fears that weakened extremist outfits could get a new lease of life.Meanwhile, more than 150 million out of 255 million Indonesians are now estimated to beThe explosion in the number of comes amid global concern about the spread of fake news, with some critics claiming a flood of false stories circulating online may have helped win the US presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)