Inflation at record low due to decisive measures: President

President today said has fallen to a record low due to a number of decisive steps taken by the government and the is again on a high growth trajectory.



Delivering his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, whose session commenced today, he said, " and food inflation, in particular, are at a record low due to a number of decisive measures taken by the government."

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



Wholesale turned negative for the second time in three months as fall in petroleum and food prices dragged it to a five-and-a-half year low of (-) 0.39% in January.



The overall food was at 8%.



The President further said that as a result of the government's sustained efforts and a series of policy initiatives, "our is again on the high growth trajectory."



According to the latest estimates, India's is growing at 7.4%, which makes the country the fastest growing large in the world.



Mukherjee said that capital formation, which faced a near stagnation in last few years, has increased.



Also, capital markets are upbeat and India's external sector is now far more resilient, particularly with a moderate current account deficit and broadly stable rupee, he added.



The President further said that the government has intensified efforts to bring greater efficiency and equity into tax system and prudence in expenditure management is also high on agenda.



A Constitutional (Amendment) Bill has been introduced to bring in Goods and Services Tax that will simplify the indirect tax regime, broaden the tax base and result in better tax compliance, Mukherjee added.