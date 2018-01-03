Injured CRPF jawan dies

A jawan succumbed to received in a gunbattle with Maoists in this naxal-infested district, police said today.



(28), of 205 succumbed to at a hospital in Ranchi late last night, hours after he was critically injured in the encounter with Maoists at under station area, (SDPO), Aurangabad, P N Sahoo said.



He said a party was patrolling the area when Maoists, who were hiding in the forests, opened fire which was retaliated by the security personnel.A grievously wounded Patra, who had received in his head, was flown to Ranchi for treatment, where he breathed his last, the SDPO said.was being carried out jointly by the district police and the Cobra Batallion to nab the Maoists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)