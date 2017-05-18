Technology, Intelligence vital to boost railways: Prabhu

Rise in accidents caused by suspected sabotage has become a matter of concern

on Thursday highlighted the importance of gathering and the use of modern for strengthening the rail security.



"Challenges of secured travel are increasing day by day not only in but even globally. So security has assumed greater significance," the minister said at a roundtable conference on rail security.



A steep rise in accidents caused by suspected such as tampering of tracks has become a matter of concern for the With its wide and open network, the sector is especially vulnerable to



At the conference, the ministry sought ideas from other stakeholders to arrive at solutions for improving rail security.



"We need to take preventive measures to avoid occurrences of crime and for this gatherings have to be improved. will play a very big role in this," Prabhu said.



Citing the example of Konkan Railway, he said, it had a centralised monitoring system which should be replicated elsewhere.



The minister said a forensic laboratory was also being set up for the (RPF).



"The RPF continues to coordinate with state police as law and order is a state subject," he said.



Prabhu said he had written to chief ministers asking for help in the seamless policing of the rail network.



