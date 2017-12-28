Interest of Goa not compromised on Mahadeyi, says Parrikar

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that the states interests have not been compromised due to his letter to on the Mahadeyi water dispute.



"The letter is very much within the legal framework and there is no compromise on the interest of the state," Parrikar said while responding to a question.



"Being in the field of politics, you are bound to take decisions but we will not decide on anything that would compromise the interest of the state," he added.Parrikar said that his council of ministers has full confidence on him on the issue adding that the "state will not fall for any pressure on Mahadeyi issue."Taking a jibe at the party. he said that he "does not those people who are currently governing "Parrikar said that the party in had compromised on the issue of Mahadeyi water sharing before the year 2000."I have the papers to prove it and I will do it on the floor of the House," he added.and have been locked in a dispute for over two decades over the diversion of water.Parrikar had written a letter to BJPs chief B S Yeddyurappa softening his stand on the issue after party president intervened in the matter.

