Investigation going on priority basis in Fortis, Religare matter: Sebi

Markets regulator on Wednesday said investigation is going on a priority basis into the matter related to alleged lapses at Healthcare and Enterprises.

The regulator has been looking into the alleged lapses after reports that financial irregularities emerged at the two

The development came against the backdrop of reports that Healthcare's promoters and took at least $78 million out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.

"Investigation is on in and It is going on a priority basis," Chairman told reporters after the board meeting here.

Apart from Sebi, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also initiated a probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the two