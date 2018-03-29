Investigation going on priority basis in Fortis, Religare matter: Sebi

-
ALSO READFortis fraud probe: SFIO to summon promoters Malvinder & Shivinder Singh SFIO seeks information, documents from Fortis Healthcare How the distressing spiral of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh came to be Religare's Singh brothers accused by New York investor of siphoning money Fortis shares jump 24% as Malvinder and Shivinder Singh resign from board
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said investigation is going on a priority basis into the matter related to alleged lapses at Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises.
The regulator has been looking into the alleged lapses after reports that financial irregularities emerged at the two companies.
The development came against the backdrop of reports that Fortis Healthcare's promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh took at least $78 million out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.
"Investigation is on in Fortis and Religare. It is going on a priority basis," Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after the board meeting here.
Apart from Sebi, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also initiated a probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the two companies.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU