IPL 2019 will be shifted to UAE if general election dates clash

(UAE) will be the likely destination for the BCCI if next year's dates clash with the country's

The 12th edition of the will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year.

"Well, we will only take a call when the situation arises, but we are ready for any such eventuality. looks to be the most likely country where it would be shifted if need be," a told on the condition of anonymity.

"UAE's time zone suits the Indian audience unlike South Africa," he stated.

In the UAE, matches are played at three venues -- Sharjah, and

The has been shifted twice in the past due to

In 2009, the entire tournament was shifted to while in 2014, the first part of the league was held in the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)