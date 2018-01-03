IPS officer's prayer for voluntary retirement accepted

The has accepted Bharati Ghosh's "prayer" for voluntary retirement with immediate effect, a week after she had put in her papers.



The state Home department issued a notification under the All Service Rules accepting Ghosh's prayer for VRS.



"Since Smt Bharati Ghosh, IPS (SPS-2006) has attained 50 years of age, she is eligible for seeking voluntary retirement under rule 16(2) of the All Service (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and the state is competent to accept her prayer," the notification read.As per the notification, Ghosh has been relieved from the service with effect from yesterday.Ghosh was removed from the post of SP and transferred as the commandant of the third batallion of the state armed police on December 26.A day after that, she had written to of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha seeking voluntary retirement.Ghosh who was considered close to Mamata Banerjee, has been posted in district for over six years.

