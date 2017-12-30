Iran government calls on public to avoid 'illegal gatherings'

Iran's called on citizens to avoid "illegal gatherings" after two days of angry protests against the regime and an array of economic problems.



"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli, according to the semi-official agency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)