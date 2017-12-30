JUST IN
Iran government calls on public to avoid 'illegal gatherings'

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's interior minister called on citizens to avoid "illegal gatherings" after two days of angry protests against the regime and an array of economic problems.

"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:55 IST

